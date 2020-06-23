Malaika Arora Extends Gratitude To BMC For Sanitizing Her Building Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Malaika Arora recently shared a picture on her Instagram story where she thanked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sanitizing her building. In the picture, a person can be seen sanitizing the building wearing a PPE kit. She wrote, “Thank u for protecting us n keeping us safe.” (sic)

Malaika Arora also went on to tag the official account of BMC and Asif Zakaria. Asif Zakaria is the Municipal Councillor of Bandra, Mumbai. Check out Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Resident tests positive

A week ago Malaika Arora's building in Mumbai's Bandra area — Tuscany Apartments — was sealed after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus. According to a report, the picture of the building with the banner saying 'Containment Zone' also surfaced on social media. Malaika Arora has been under quarantine with son Arhaan and pet Casper since the lockdown began in March. In her regular updates about her life in quarantine, she has given her fans glimpses of her abode, cooking, Yoga, and throwbacks.

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known to maintain a great physique and often gives her fans some fitness goals. Malaika Arora is quite active on her social media and has started the ‘14 days 14 Asanas challenge’. On Malaika Arora's Instagram, the actor posted a picture of the yoga posture called Halaasan. She could be seen dressed in a royal blue workout outfit with her hair tied in a braid. Adding a caption to the post, Malaika wrote, "Hey everyone. I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts.".

Further in the caption, Malaika Arora added that she is back with her #malaikasmoveoftheweek. Then she added the instructions for how to perform the Halaasan yoga posture which was followed by the benefits of the posture. Check it out:

