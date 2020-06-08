Malaika Arora And Jasmine Tookes Slay In Similar Mustard Colour Gown: Who Wore It Better?

Malaika Arora and Jasmine Tookes are two fashionistas who are hailed by fans for their exemplary sartorial choices. They never fail to make headlines when it comes to their trendy outfits. Both the celebs are known to give major fashion goals to their fans. Both the divas were previously seen donning similar mustard gowns. Let us curate their looks here:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opted for a flowy mustard gown for one of her photoshoots. The mustard colour gown features exaggerated frills towards one sleeve. Featuring a thigh-high slit, Malaika Arora’s outfit gathered tremendous appreciations from fans. Her look was accessorised with statement drop earrings and matching statements heels. With this ensemble, Malaika Arora’s makeup choice came as no surprise. She kept her look simple yet elegant with nude makeup and brown lips.

Jasmine Tookes

To attend one of her fashion events back in 2019, Jasmine Tookes was spotted in the exact same mustard colour gown. Just like Malaika Arora’s outfit, even Jasmine Tookes’ outfit featured exaggerated frills towards one sleeve and a thigh-high slit. The model accessorised her look white statement heels and diamond earrings. Hair tied in a neat bun completed this classy look of Jasmine Tookes. The diva opted for nude makeup to pull off this look of her.

Professional Front

On the work front, Malika Arora is currently one of the judges of India's Best Dancer. The reality dance show airs on Sony Entertainment Television Channel. The shooting of the show is on a standstill due to coronavirus. Along with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis judge the show. Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show.

The format of the show sees how all the judges picked top 12 contestants through additions that were held at different states of the country. These contestants have to give tough dance competition to each other to lift the trophy of the ultimate winner.

On the other hand, Jasmine Tookes is a prominent model and Victoria Secret’s Angel. She debuted at No. 17 on Forbes’ World Highest Paid Models in the year 2016.

