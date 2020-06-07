Throwback: Malaika Arora's Yoga, Fitness And Well-being Mantras For Life Will Motivate You

Malaika Arora has always inspired and impressed her fans with her fitness routines. The model and actress has aimed to inspire people about yoga and other fitness forms through her social media handles. Be it Instagram or Twitter, she has always upscaled her game and shared videos, posts, and pictures on fitness and why it is so important. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Malaika spoke about her daily mantras in life. Listed below are the throwback moments to When Malaika Arora shared her daily mantras with fans.

READ:Malaika Arora's Expensive Taste In Fashion Will Leave Fans Surprised, See Pictures

Throwback to when Malaika Arora shared her daily mantras with fans

READ:Kiara Advani And Malaika Arora Show The Perfect Way To Style Their High-slit Gowns

Malaika Arora spoke about Yoga being an important part of her life and following her Yoga practice diligently every single day. The model and actress also threw light on Yoga helping her to de-clutter her mind and it gets the blood flowing. She also finds Yoga helping her stay fresh, more aware, disciplined, and connected. She spoke about how yoga impacted her life in a very healthy way. Arora being a morning person, also told her viewers of how she likes to do all her physical activities in the morning.

READ:Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Who Aced The Black And Gold Lehenga Better?

When it comes to the first thing in the morning, Malaika Arora likes to say her prayers and focus on her breathing. She also likes to have hot water. The actress consumes two liters of warm water as part of her Yoga. She also practices the full routine of yoga early in the morning.

The actress consumes turmeric, wheatgrass, and juices as part of her ritual in the morning. Arora lays stress on sleep being one of the biggest well-being tips and advice. She urges fans to not sleep for just 30 minutes or an hour but get a full 7-8 hours of sleep at night.

When it comes to adding wellness in life, Malaika urges fans to hang out with the like-minded people and staying away from negativity. She stresses on eating right, staying hydrated, and sleeping on time. She tells her fans of not just her following the routine but also asking her fans to do the same.

Malaika Arora has been super active on Instagram recently and has made it a point to keep her fans entertained and inspired amidst the novel coronavirus lockdown. Arora has shared many health tips and fitness videos on her gram. She has also shared videos of her cooking daily and coming up with new recipes. The model has kept herself busy with reading and socializing with her favorite people over long and extended video calls.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.