Malaika Arora Gets Mobbed By Fans At An Event In Dubai; Actor Reacts

Malaika Arora was recently in Dubai to attend the Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco’s fashion show as the showstopper of the event. The actress was also present at the launch event of the latest issue of Filmfare Middle East. At the venue, Malaika was mobbed by the fans as they tried to take a selfie with the Kaante star.

In the viral video, Malaika can be seen dressed in a black bodycon dress. She obliged to take a few pictures with the people present at the event, but the situation soon got out of control as the crowd started pushing each other. The actress even requested the fans not to push. See the video here:

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Europe vacation

Recently, Malaika Arora was on a vacation with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Europe. The couple shared glimpses from their holidays on their respective Instagram handle. In one of the photos, both Arjun and Malaika combined their hands to make a heart using their shadows. Malaika captioned the post with a single white heart. Arjun dropped a pink heart for his lady love in the comment section.

Previously, Malaika shared a series of selfies from the trip. Arjun and Malaika posed closely in the series of selfies. Malaika captioned her post, "All warm n cozy that’s how I feel around you…… @arjunkapoor”, with several emoticons. The couple twinned in black outfits and received a shower of compliments from their fans.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was seen in the reality show Moving In With Malaika, which streamed on OTT. In the show, she gave a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the cop thriller Kuttey and will next feature in Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. The film has wrapped up shooting and is billed as a thriller.