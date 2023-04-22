Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Share A ‘shadow Play’ Moment From Their Vacation in Salzburg

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are regular in keeping their fans and followers updated with their latest activities. The couple is currently vacationing in Salzburg, Austria. The couple has now shared a new ‘hearty' picture on their social media.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a new picture with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The Housefull actress gave her fans a glimpse of her Austrian vacation. In the photo, both Arjun and Malika combined their hands to make a heart using their shadows.

Malaika captioned the post with a single white heart. Arjun dropped a pink heart for his lady love in the comment section. He also shared a similar picture of the couple on his Instagram stories. Take a look:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are enjoying their vacation in Europe. The couple has been exploring the Scotland countryside in the winter weather. The actors took time off from their busy lives in Mumbai to enjoy the peace and quiet of the town.

Malaika shares cozy picture with Arjun Kapoor

Previously, Malaika shared series of selfies from the trip. Arjun and Malaika posed closely in the series of selfies. Malaika captioned her post, "All warm n cozy that’s how I feel around you…… @arjunkapoor”, with several emoticons. The couple twinned in black outfits and received a shower of compliments from their fans.

Malaika Arjun vacation in Berlin

Before their vacation in Salzburg, Malaika and Arjun took another vacation in Berlin. A few days ago, they shared a series of pictures from an elevator. In the post, both Malaika and Arjun posed as they clicked a mirror selfie.

In addition to their mirror selfies, Arjun also shared a sneak peek from their Berlin trip by posting pictures from their hotel, a restaurant and the iconic Berlin Wall. He also shared solo pictures from the trip that were clicked by his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. The pictures shared by the couple immediately went viral and their fans appreciated them for serving majjor couple goals.