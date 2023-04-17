Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Berlin Holiday: From Mirror Selfies To Amazing Stay

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who often make headlines for their relationship, are currently vacationing together in Berlin. The couple has been actively sharing glimpses of their perfect holiday on their social media handles. From lift selfies to walking on the streets of Berlin, the couple is having the best time. While they share more photos, here's a look at their Berlin trip so far.

Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of her Berlin vacation with Arjun Kapoor on her social media. She took to her Instagram to share a series of mirror selfies with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Previously, Arjun had also shared pictures of the couple from their trip.

On April 16, Malaika Arora shared a series of photos wherein she can be seen posing with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The couple is currently vacationing in London. Sharing the photos, Malaika wrote, “My Liftie series….” Previously, Arjun Kapoor had also shared similar pictures from their trip with the caption “Lift Kara De !!! 😉”

Reactions to Arjun’s post

As soon as Arjun Kapoor shared the pictures on his Instagram, fans and friends of the actor rushed to shower the couple with compliments. Arjun Kapoor’s sister and actress, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Can’t wait to see you sooooon ❤️”. A good friend of the couple and 3 Idiots actress Kareena Kapoor also showed her appreciation for the post by writing, “Liftie 🔥❤️hmmmmmmmmm killing it”. Arjun also shared a sneak peek from their Berlin trip by posting pictures from their hotel, a restaurant and the iconic Berlin Wall.

Arjun Kapoor shares solo photos from the trip

In addition to the elevator pictures, Arjun Kapoor also shared his solo photos from the trip. He shared the pictures of himself clicked by Malaika Arora. With the pictures, Arjun mentioned in the caption, “Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine !!!📷 - @malaikaaroraofficial”

Malaika and Arjun vacation in Paris

Malaika and Arjun are frequent flyers and often take trips together. Earlier, on the occasion of Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, the couple flew to Paris, France. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared pictures with his lady love. The two posed against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and he captioned the post, “Eiffel good... I knew I would...@malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes”

Arjun Kapoor shared a series of photos, in which he and Malaika posed from seemingly their hotel room. As soon as he posted the pictures, friends and fans of the actor showered the couple with compliments. Ranveer Singh, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, and several others commented.