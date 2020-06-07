Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Flaunt Their Sarees

Bollywood celebrities are known for their style and fashion off the screen. When it comes to female actors, celebs like Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more have always tried to stay tuned with the latest trends. Listed below are the top saree moments of some of the popular Bollywood celebs.

Top saree moments of some of the most popular Bollywood divas

Malaika Arora has always looked stunning in her various attires. In the above picture, the actor is seen donning a beautiful printed and multi coloured saree with a statement black blouse. Malaika has kept her hair in a neat bun and her makeup has done most of the talking. She has also added some chunky jewellery to the look. A beautiful double silver neckpiece lies at her neck, enhancing the boat-neck blouse further. She completed the look with bangles and gajra.

While Arora went for heavy jewellery and gajra, Janhvi Kapoor took a different approach. Janhvi Kapoor decided to go for a statement red bold saree. She opted for a no-accessory look along with keeping her hair open and natural. Janhvi Kapoor's deep V-neck blouse showcased her decolletage and the actor nailed many poses.

While Janhvi opted for a red saree, Kareena won battles with her yellow attire. Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfits have ruled the fashion industry for years now. Her sarees have become statements and this yellow saree is no less. Kareena chose to keep the look simple and went ahead with a printed yellow saree and long earrings. The actor kept the look traditional with her low and neat bun and some gajra.

Deepika Padukone has given not only some flawless performances on screen but has also donned outfits flawlessly off screen. One of Bollywood's most loved star, Deepika has always gone beyond the expectations of the masses. Be it sarees, gowns, dress or lehengas, she has always gone grand and super loud. Deepika Padukone sports a red saree the above picture. The V-neck blouse is deep and layered with chunky Indian jewellery. From the draping to her hair, viewers can see Deepika's distinct style. She completed her look with her smokey-eyed makeup and stud earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh has smartly chosen a saree in a unique blend of colours. Singh's halter neck blouse and printed saree were loved by many. She added chunky bracelets and stud earrings to complete her look. Rakul's makeup was refreshing and her look went well with her pin-straight hairdo.

