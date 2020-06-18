Malaika Arora, Kiran Rao And Aishwarya Bachchan Have THIS Thing In Common

Bollywood comprises of some talented actors, producers, directors, and many more skilled artists. The vast Hindi film Industry has multiple new and veteran actors who have often have some things in common. Prominent celebs like Malaika Arora, Kiran Rao, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan happen to share the same birth year. The three renowned celebs were born in the year 1973. Listed below are career highlights and breakthrough moments of each celeb in the industry.

READ:Malaika Arora, Nupur Sanon And Sonakshi Sinha Rock Pastel Co-ord Set; See Pics

Malaika, Kiran, and Aishwarya: Career highlights and breakthrough moments

READ:Malaika Arora Agrees To Resume 'India's Best Dancer' Shoot But Refuses To Take A Pay Cut?

Malaika Arora

Popular actor and dancer Malaika Arora is a celeb that needs no introduction. The actor started her career in modeling and went on to become a VJ. Arora also starred in many reality TV shows before making it big in Bollywood. The actor in 1998 made her name with the popular song, Chaiyya Chaiyya. She is renowned for her performance in songs like Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, and Munni Badnaam Hui. She also starred in lead roles in some films like Kaante, EMI, etc. Apart from being an actor and dancer, she is also a VJ and producer.

READ:Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Who Aced Monisha Jaising's Metallic Outfit Better?

Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao who was also born in the same year as Malaika Arora and Aishwarya Bachchan. She started her career by being an assistant director in the film, Lagaan. Today, Rao is known to be a successful producer, screenwriter, and director. Rao also worked as an assistant on the film, Swades: We, the People. She also starred in a small role in the film, Dil Chahta Hai. Rao made much news when she scripted and directed the film Dhobi Ghat. Kiran Rao who is the wife of Aamir Khan, also sang a Marathi song titled, Toofan Aalaya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is another celeb that needs no introduction. From the very beginning, she received fame, success, and much appreciation. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her career with modelling and went to become Miss World in 1994. The actor was a part of multiple award-winning films like Guzarish, Jeans Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and many more. Rai also won much fame for her 1993 Pepsi ad with actors Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhry. Along with winning multiple titles, she also has often been called to be one of the most beautiful women in the world. In her early years, she also received much critical claim for her role in the Tamil film, Kandukondain Kandukondain

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.