Malaika Arora, Nupur Sanon And Sonakshi Sinha Rock Pastel Co-ord Set; See Pics

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities seldom fail to ace the look whether it's for a function, their film's promotions or even going out of town when they're spotted at the airport. But sometimes, these divas sport similar or quite similar outfits, giving it a fashion face-off. Actors Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha and Nupur Sanon once opted for a similar-looking co-ord set while setting some major fashion goals. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora, Nupur Sanon and Sonakshi Sinha’s similar-looking outfit that fans can take cues from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has always managed to slay the fashion game and her looks from various award shows and shoots stand proof. The actor sported a co-ord set that consist of a crop top, long blazer, and baggy trousers - all in a soothing shade of blue. Malaika Arora completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, square-framed black sunglasses, and a gold chain along with a coin-style pendant. She also opted for minimum makeup, matte finish lip balm, and a natural hairdo. Check out the picture below.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, who is equally lauded for her fashion sense, donned a similar-looking pastel blue co-ord set that consists of a crop top, long blazer, and baggy trousers. The actor also completed the well-done brows, dramatic eyes, brownish matte finish lips and a middle parting bun hairdo. Check out the picture below.

Nupur Sanon

While Nupur Sanon also donned the similar-looking pastel blue co-ord set giving it a unique twist. She opted for a grey crop top, blue long blazer, and baggy trousers. She also opted for natural makeup, wavy hairdo, and dangler earrings. Check out the picture below.

Malaika Arora, Nupur Sanon and Sonakshi Sinha have a strong fashion game. From their public appearances to airport looks, these divas know to ace their outfits with utter grace. Seeing the likes and comments on their picture, it is safe to say that fans and fashionistas simply love their ensembles.

On the work front

Amid the lockdown, Malaika has been spending time at her Mumbai flat with her son Arhaan Khan and her pet dog Caper. The actor often goes on to give glimpses to her fans on social media on how she’s spending her time day. And according to her Insta posts, she has been indulging in some intense workouts, cooking, and many more. While Sonakshi Sinha is spending her time at home with her loved ones. She often indulges in creating some fine artwork that fans go gaga about.

