Malaika Arora Agrees To Resume 'India's Best Dancer' Shoot But Refuses To Take A Pay Cut?

Earlier, a report of an online portal surfaced on the internet revealing that the shoot of India's Best Dancer is all set to resume as well from June 27, 2020. Now, according to reports of the same online portal, judge Malaika Arora was asked to take a pay cut in her fees by the production house. The shoot of Sony TV's dance reality show India's Best Dancer, judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, had just begun a couple of weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the government of India and the shoot of all the shows was halted. However, the television industry and film industry have got a green flag for resuming their shoot in non-containment zones by the state government.

Malaika Arora refuses pay-cut: reports

The first episode of India's Best Dancer premiered on February 25, 2020, and soon was halted due to the nationwide lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the shooting of the show is reportedly all set to resume from June 27. According to the reports of on online portal, the makers of the reality TV show were skeptical about reaching out to Malaika Arora for resuming the shoot as several Bollywood celebrities are still not willing to step out and resume their shoot due to the pandemic. However, after reaching out, Malaika surprisingly gave it a thumbs up. A source told the portal that Malaika is super excited to be back on the sets of the show and the team has also assured the star all the necessary precautions before resuming the shoot.

Furthermore, the portal also reported that Malaika Arora was asked to accept a pay cut in her fees to make up for the losses incurred by the production house. However, Malaika was not quite pleased with the idea and reportedly refused to accept the pay cut. Later, it was reported that the producers agreed to pay her the same amount of fees after they had a brief talk.

