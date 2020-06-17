Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Who Aced Monisha Jaising's Metallic Outfit Better?

Bollywood divas know how to up their glam quotient for any event. Whether it's a sequin or a high slit, the actors rarely fail to look the desired ace. Celebs like Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora, who are equally stylish and fashionable, opted for a similar-looking ensemble. Here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora’s similar-looking fashionable outfit that fans can take inspiration from.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has always managed to slay the fashion game and her looks from various functions and award shows stand proof. The actor sported a Monisha Jaising gown that looked completely stunning on her. The metallic gold coloured outfit had a plunging neckline with bishop sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Deepika Padukone kept her makeup minimum and completed the look with a bun hairdo, an emerald studded earrings and golden high heels. Check out the pic below.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, who is lauded for her glam quotient, sported a similar-looking Monisha Jaising metallic gown. The metallic silver gown was also designed with bishop sleeves and a thigh-high slit making the outfit look more stunning. The actor opted for well-done brows, kohled eyes, pink lips and curly hairdo. She went on to complete the look with studded earrings and silver strappy heels. Check out the picture below.

Both Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone are two of the undoubtedly stunning divas in Bollywood. Be it their red carpet look, airport look, or casual outings, these celebs have always managed to impress fans with their choice of outfits. And seeing these outfits, it is safe to say that fans and fashionistas are sure to imitate their style.

On the work front

Due to the lockdown, Malaika Arora has been spending time at home with her son Arhaan Khan and her pet Caper. She is seen giving glimpses on social media on how she spends her day during the lockdown. And as per her Instagram post, the actor has been indulging in some power workouts, cooking, reading and many more. While Deepika Padukone has been spending time with her husband, Ranveer Singh in their Mumbai flat. She also often goes on to treat fans with some posts on how she and Ranveer spend their day at home.

