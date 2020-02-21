Malaika Arora Knows Exactly How To Style White Tops And Here's The Proof

Bollywood star Malaika Arora never fails to impress the audience with her looks. She knows exactly how to rock every look with elegance. From elegant gowns to short dresses, she has aced them all. The Chhaiya Chhaiya actor has always impressed her fans with stylish outfits and has given some major fashion inspiration. Here's a list of some of the actor's best looks in white tops and shirts.

Malaika Arora-inspired ways to style white tops and shirts

Here Malaika Arora can be seen pairing a unique kind of blazer with a white shirt. She can be seen pairing a white shirt with puffed leather pants and a bow-tie. She has also added a khaki coloured blazer to complete her look. Arora left her hair open giving a very formal look.

Malaika Arora is seen wearing a designer white shirt with a polka-dotted skirt. She did not opt for any accessories except for a delicately designed waistband. One can pair the white shirt and polka-dotted skirt with metallic heels.

Arora is often seen wearing sleeveless vests for a casual day out. In this picture, she can be seen pairing a white sleeveless T-shirt with grey joggers. One can also pair such white T-shirts with acid-washed jeans or simply any denim.

The actor has shown over and again that white can be paired with pretty much anything. Here she can be seen pairing a white elbow-length top with a purple skirt. She completed her look by accessorising the outfit with golden coloured heavy necklace and toe-pointed heels.

Malaika Arora was spotted outside one of the popular eateries in Bandra. She opted for a cropped white shirt and a pair of denim. In footwear, she chose the Rhyton glitter sneakers. Have a look.

