Malaika Arora's Blazers Are Styled In The Most Unique Way Possible, See Pics

Malaika Arora is hailed for the way she styles her outfits and carries them. Her confidence and grace help her pull off any outfit effortlessly. Here is a look at a few instances when the Bollywood actor slayed in a blazer.

Malaika Arora blazer looks

1. Here Malaika Arora can be seen pulling off a complete violet look. The blazer and the pair of pants have been made with the same shimmery material. She can be seen wearing heavy stone earrings with the look. She has left her makeup mostly light to help the outfit shine. Her hair has been left straight with a middle parting.

2. Here, Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a very different kind of blazer. She can be seen wearing a pair of puffed leather pants in the picture. She is wearing a white shirt with a bow-tie. She has also added a khaki colour blazer to her look. Her hair has been left open giving out a very formal look.

3. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a printed suit here. She is wearing a satin white shirt underneath the black and white blazer. She is wearing statement earrings while her hair has been tied back. In footwear, she is wearing neon green heels which stand out in the entire look.

Read Malaika Arora Has Judged THESE Television Shows, Check List

Also read Janhvi Kapoor To Malaika Arora: Which Celeb Wore What This Week

4. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a neon green blazer look here. She is wearing a pair of neon pants and a blazer of the same colour. She is wearing golden statement earrings to match the look. She has tied her hair up in a high ponytail and her makeup has been left light.

Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

Read Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Spend 1st Valentine's Day Together Post Being Insta Official?

Also read Malaika Arora's Daring Runway Outfits Through The Years At Lakme Fashion Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.