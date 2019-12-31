Malaika Arora's Wardrobe Is A Fashion Inspiration, Check It Out

Malaika Arora’s name seems to synonymous with fashion and fitness. The Bollywood actor who turned 46 this year, is also the judge on MTV’s modelling reality show. The actor is known for not shying away from the camera and the glam world. Malaika Arora’s fashion game is going strong ever since her Chhaiyya Chhaiyya days.

Besides being known as a fashion lover, Malaika Arora is also known for love for brands. She is almost always seen sporting big brands on her casual outings as well as red carpet events. A lover of Gucci, she seems to be the leader of the Gucci gang of Bollywood. Malaika lives up to her diva status, sporting Gucci whenever and wherever she can it seems.

Malaika Arora's Gucci wardrobe

For Christmas 2019, Malaika Arora was seen sporting a pair of white Gucci sneakers. She paired her shoes with a red mini-wrap dress. Her hair was styled in a pulled-back ponytail. Malaika Arora also put on black shades for the day.

On a regular day, Malaika Arora was snapped outside the popular eatery in Bandra. From her Gucci wardrobe, she chose the Rhyton glitter sneakers. She paired it with a cropped white shirt and pair of denims. Malaika Arora was also snapped sporting his pair of sneakers for her airport look.

On another occasion, Malaika Arora was seen wearing a dress by Gucci. The dress was a chequered mini dress with pocket detailing. She paired Gucci outfit with a black purse and styled her hair in a high ponytail. Malaika Arora captioned the photo as "Guccified" which seems to show her love for this international brand. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton was also snapped in the same dress at an event. (Image courtesy: Malaika Arora on Instagram)

On another occasion, Malaika Arora was seen wearing a bejewelled Gucci belt with interlocked double 'G'. Her outfit for the day was a white shirt and ripped denim pants. This seemed to be her casual weekend outfit as the actor had captioned her post, "Step into the weekend..." Malaika had a hat on and left long tresses open. (Image courtesy: Malaika Arora on Instagram)

