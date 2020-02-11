The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Malaika Arora's Casual Outfits That Everyone Can Rock

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora who is majorly known for her high fashion outfits also has a variety of casual outfits to take fashion inspiration from. See more for pics.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora sure knows how to up her style game every time she steps out. Her social media posts give her fans a glimse of the diva dressed in the best of couture's. However, her casual outfits are equally stunning. Here's a style file of just her casual outfits.  

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year Feb 9 Written Update: Malaika Arora Gives Models A Reality Check

Malaika Arora's casual outfits 

Malaika Arora is in a classic black casual look wearing a comfy jumpsuit. The monochrome jumpsuit has a thread detailing in contrasting colourS as well as a tie-on ribbon on the waist which adds to the entire look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Looks Elegant And Stylish In All Types Of Lehengas | Pictures Inside

Malaika Arora is seen wearing a polka dot skirt with a designer white shirt. For a look like Malaika, one may pair this look with some metallic heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika is seen chilling on a bench wearing a yellow off-shoulder jumpsuit. The highlight of this breezy summer dress is the big bow at the middle of her outfit. Her hair is styled with just a few basic soft curls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ| Nora Fatehi Vs Malaika Arora's Thigh-high Slit Gown Styled By Maneka Harisinghani

Malaika Arora is often seen wearing sleeveless vests for a casual day out. For this look, she paired a simple white sleeveless T-shirt with acid-washed jeans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora Fan Club (@mallaarorafc) on

Take a look at her casual gym wear avatars when she is snapped before and after her workout sessions here in Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora Fan Club (@mallaarorafc) on

Pic credit: Varinder Chawla

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
RAHUL GANDHI WISHES ARVIND KEJRIWAL
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE