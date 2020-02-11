Malaika Arora's Casual Outfits That Everyone Can Rock

Malaika Arora sure knows how to up her style game every time she steps out. Her social media posts give her fans a glimse of the diva dressed in the best of couture's. However, her casual outfits are equally stunning. Here's a style file of just her casual outfits.

Malaika Arora's casual outfits

Malaika Arora is in a classic black casual look wearing a comfy jumpsuit. The monochrome jumpsuit has a thread detailing in contrasting colourS as well as a tie-on ribbon on the waist which adds to the entire look.

Malaika Arora is seen wearing a polka dot skirt with a designer white shirt. For a look like Malaika, one may pair this look with some metallic heels.

Malaika is seen chilling on a bench wearing a yellow off-shoulder jumpsuit. The highlight of this breezy summer dress is the big bow at the middle of her outfit. Her hair is styled with just a few basic soft curls.

Malaika Arora is often seen wearing sleeveless vests for a casual day out. For this look, she paired a simple white sleeveless T-shirt with acid-washed jeans.

Take a look at her casual gym wear avatars when she is snapped before and after her workout sessions here in Mumbai.

Pic credit: Varinder Chawla

