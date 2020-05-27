Malaika Arora's Guide To Pose And Look Like A Complete Stunner; See Pics

Malaika Arora has been a trendsetter in her own way. The stunning diva enjoys an unmatched reputation even amongst the industry's top stars. Through the years the actor has made a name for herself in the world of fashion, fitness show business and much more. Being a popular face in the industry, Malaika Arora, just like other Bollywood celebs, is always under the scrutiny of paparazzi, fashion police and fans, as they are always curating her looks and appearances. And from what it seems like, Malaika seldom gives them a chance to find fault in her appearances.

Being a judge for several modelling shows such as India’s Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, fashion events such as Miss India and much more, Malaika knows what it’s like to be in the glare of the paparazzi all the time. Whether it is going on fancy lunch dates with her girl gang, making red carpet appearances or simply buying strawberries; Malaika Arora makes heads turn every time she steps out.

Along with being a fashionista, the diva is also a great poser. She carries herself confidently in every outfit that she wears and that's what makes her stand out. Malaika's Instagram handle is proof that the stunning lady knows how to pose right. Whether it is photos from her photoshoots or sporting designer outfits; Malaika exudes charm and confidence with a strong body language. Here’s taking a look at all the times when Malaika Arora showed fans and fashionistas how to pose like a diva in these stunning ensembles.

When in doubt, wear red

Style with boldness

Style is always in fashion

Confidence is your crown

Pose like a stunner

Too glam to give a damn

Also read | Major Turning Points In Malaika Arora's Glorious Career That Gave Her Immense Popularity

Simplicity at its best

Confidence is the new style

Also read | Malaika Arora's Bright Outfits That Fans Can Opt For In Their Next Fancy Outing

Maliaka made quite a bold entry in Bollywood when she starred in Chaiyya Chaiyya dancing on a moving train alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Today, along with being a renowned celebrity, she is the proud owner of her own brand the Label Life. Malaika's journey in the industry proves that she truly has come a long way in Bollywood.

Also read | Malaika Arora's Lockdown Lessons To Cheer You Up Amid These Distressing Times

Also read | Malaika Arora Or Kiara Advani - Who Styled The Red Lehenga Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.