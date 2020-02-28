The Debate
Malaika Arora's Bright Outfits That Fans Can Opt For In Their Next Fancy Outing

Bollywood News

Bollywood's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya girl', Malaika Arora, is also a model and a fashion enthusiast. Check out some of her pictures in stunning bright outfits.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is widely adored for her dancing skills in Bollywood. She has delivered a number of iconic dance hits in various Hindi movies. But apart from being a notable Bollywood celebrity, Malaika has also gained immense success in modelling and fashion world. Fans often ask her about tips related to her beauty, and fashion. Here are some of Malaika Arora's best of bright outfits that fans can take inspiration from.

Malaika Arora's bright outfits 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

In this post, Malaika Arora posed in a sunset-yellow gown. The dress had an extremely flowy flare. Her silky outfit had a thigh slit and one-sided shoulder design. For glam, the Munni Badnaam star opted for plain nude makeup. 

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Beauty & Fitness Rituals For Her Fit Body And Flawless Skin; Read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Here, the Chaiya Chaiya actor sported a bright neon outfit with stilettoes of the same colour. The dress had puffy sleeves and quirky drapes. For glam, Arora went for light-smokey eyes.   

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Best Songs That Will Definitely Make Anyone Nostalgic!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

For a recent photoshoot, Malaika Arora was styled in a bright sun-yellow gown. The outfit was off-shoulder and had a thigh slit cut. Malaika Arora's dress flare was creating a great effect. 

Also Read | Malaika Arora: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

In this picture, the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer stunned in a rose-red lavish gown. The outfit gave Malaika a royal look. Take a look at Malaika Arora's picture. 

Also Read | Malaika Arora goes vintage with saree, Farah Khan wants her to 'dress like this every day'

 

 

