Major Turning Points In Malaika Arora's Glorious Career That Gave Her Immense Popularity

One of the most popular faces in the showbiz industry today, Malaika Arora never leaves an opportunity to make heads turn. Whether be it for her extravagant sartorial choices or her outings with her girl gang; Malaika Arora grabs the limelight very often. Given that most actors are popularly known for their movie choices, Malaika Arora, despite having not acted in movies for years, enjoys a massive fandom on social media and otherwise. So, how has the fashionista managed to carve a niche for herself? Here’s taking a look at the factors that proved to be turning points in Malaika Aora's career and gave her immense popularity.

VJ

Malaika Arora began her journey on Indian television as a VJ with MTV. Malaika Arora hosted a couple of shows such as Style Check, Love Line, and Club MTV. In no time Malaika Arora went on to become the face of MTV.

Malaika Arora's first break in Bollywood, Chaiyya Chaiyya

Back in 1998, Malaika Arora shot to fame with the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, which is highly popular even today. This song from the movie Bombay, was an instant hit and is still considered as one of the greatest hits of all time. The groovy track had the diva dancing on top of a running train which was a first for Bollywood. Malaika Arora’s scintillating chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan and their infectious and dynamic energy is what makes this upbeat track a fan-favourite even today. The song was indeed the perfect start to Malaika's career and post that, she featured in some blockbuster songs.

Malaika Arora's Dance Numbers

Malaika Arora's filmy career boasts of several popular items tracks. From Kaal Kaal Mein, Munni Badnaam Hui to Fashion khatam Mujhpe, Anarkali Disco Chal and many more; Malaika's list of electrifying dance numbers is endless. In fact, she was among the first actors to have openly and proudly been a part of dance numbers like these in movies.

India’s Got Talent judge

Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Kirron Kher had been the judges of the most recent seasons of India’s Got Talent. And during the show, the judges had started a social media mini-series of ‘Toodles’ where fans got to see some entertaining behind the scenes videos. The mini-series was lauded by fans as everyone had a good laugh watching it. Malaika's sassy attitude and glamorous clothes were the highlights of the 'Toodles' segment that got everyone talking. The actor also went on to judge other shows like India's Next Top Model and Supermodel of the Year.

Malaika Arora’s own labels

Malaika Arora's fashion game has been going strong ever since her Chaiyya Chaiyya days. Being so well-versed with fashion, Malaika Arora started her clothing line, The Closet Label. This is an online fashion line where she handpicks clothes according to her aesthetic along with Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu. The actor also has her own yoga studio named Divayoga.

