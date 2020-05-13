Malaika Arora's Lockdown Lessons To Cheer You Up Amid These Distressing Times

The ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in India has brought everyone’s lives to a standstill. Bollywood celebs are trying to make the most of their quarantine time. Many actors have been sharing regular updates on their social media handles and entertaining their fans every day. Be it cooking skills or doing household chores, many B-town celebs have been exploring new things at home. Model-actor Malaika Arora has been living in Mumbai and observing self-isolation in her home. However, in these distressing times, Malaika never fails to cheer up her fans and is often seen sharing pictures on Instagram. Take a look at Malaika Arora's quarantine lessons to cheer you up.

Malaika Arora's sun-kissed selfie

Malaika Arora's recent sun-kissed selfie is enough to cheer everyone. The Munni Badnam actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram and her fans cannot get enough of it. In the pic, Malaika can be seen wearing a sleeveless black top and clicking a selfie while basking in the sun. Sharing the photo, she added a gratitude note which expressed how much she is "loving the comfort" of knowing that she has a roof over her head in the lockdown.

A post with a positive message

A few days back, Malaika Arora shared a morning happy selfie on her Instagram handle with a positive message for her fans during this tough and distressing time. In the picture, she looked absolutely stunning as usual. With the post, she also urged fans to stay home and stay safe.

One with the flawless skin

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actor has been sharing glimpses from her lockdown diary on Instagram. While posting a selfie, she described her expression like this: "Missing-my-family-friends-face." (sic). Needless to say, Malaika's flawless skin left her fans in awe.

