Malaika Arora’s ‘perks’ Of Staying At Home Will Help You Get Through This Lockdown Phase

The coronavirus lockdown has created an unprecedented scenario with people adapting to self-isolation to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19. Many celebrities are also staying at home to practice social distancing and self-quarantine as a precautionary move. Similar to many, Malaika Arora is also staying at home and has also been encouraging her fans to take up house chores and fitness activities during the isolation period. Recently, Malaika Arora also shared some lovely pictures on her social media and listed down the many 'perks' of staying at home.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Spends Time With Her 'Quarantine Love' And No, It Is Not Arjun Kapoor!

Malaika Arora lists down the perks of staying at home

Malaika Arora's benefits of staying home during this lockdown phase will inevitably motivate you to spend this coronavirus lockdown in a constructive manner. Malaika Arora named the perks during this lockdown phase to be able to cook some new dishes, clean your house and workout to stay fit. Not only that, but Malaika Arora also had some other perks of staying at home during this coronavirus lockdown phase.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Photos With Girlfriend Malaika Arora That You Must Check Out

Malaika Arora said that one can also stay positive, get some adequate sleep, introspect on themselves, spend some time with their family and lastly repeat these things all over again. Malaika Arora's to-do list while staying at home during this coronavirus quarantine phase looks really exciting. Along with her list, Malaika Arora shared some lovely pictures with the post.

Also Read: Anushka, Malaika, Praise Priyanka's Heartfelt Pic To Help Fans Get Through Tough Times

Malaika Arora also shared some lovely pictures with the post

Malaika Arora shared a boomerang video wherein she could be seen laying on a sofa. Malaika also gave a glimpse of the besan ka laddoo which she prepared at home. She also shared a picture of her video call with her workout gang which did not come as a surprise, knowing that Malaika is a huge fitness freak.

Malaika Arora also shared a glimpse of her flawless skin during her COVID-19 quarantine phase. Lastly, Malaika shared a beautiful picture of herself sitting with her pet dog while looking outside her window. It seems that Malaika is surely making the most of her quarantine phase.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.