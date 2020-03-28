Anushka, Malaika, Praise Priyanka's Heartfelt Pic To Help Fans Get Through Tough Times

Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to encourage their fans to take precautions and stay safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The world is battling with the pandemic and the number of cases has been rising exponentially. Amidst this, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a positive message with her fans. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Return To LA After More Than 2 Weeks Quarantine In Australia

Priyanka Chopra posts a motivational picture on her Instagram

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a motivational doodle on her Instagram handle with her fans. In the doodle, there’s a drawing of a horse and the horse rider who can be seen in a deluge. The horse is seen telling its rider that it is scared, to which the rider replies that even if he is scared, but they are less scared as they are together. Check out the post below.

Priyanka Chopra has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. In these tough times, sending a positive message out was seen in a positive light by her fans. Once the post went up, other celebrities started posting their comments on it. Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Sussanne Khan were seen posting hearts on the picture. Take a look at their comments below.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan post comments on Priyanka's picture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been in quarantine for the past ten days. The couple had come to India to attend a Holi party and they later flew back to their city in the USA.

Also Read | 5 Hindi Books To Read For Your Folks; From Premchand's 'Godan' To Bhisham Sahni's 'Tamas'

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor Shares Sister Sonam Kapoor's Quick Fix Trick To Deal With Sweet Cravings

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Stirs A Storm On Social Media; Wants To Date His Co-star

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora instgaram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.