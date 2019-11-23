Malaika Arora Looks As Stunning As Ever In Her Gym Wear In Bandra

Malaika Arora is certainly one of the most popular actors/dancers in all of Bollywood. She has featured in several popular dance numbers throughout her career in the film industry and has also worked in many TV shows. Many of her fans also consider her to be one of the most beautiful celebrities as she undeniably looks stunning in most of her public appearances and pictures. The actor was recently spotted by photographers while she was walking in her gym wear. Even while she is dressed for work out, Malaika does not fail to look gorgeous.

Malaika looking gorgeous in her gym wear

Pictures of Malaika were taken while she was walking towards her gym. The actor was completely prepared for a work out session, as she was seen wearing a simple grey sports top and shorts, with her hair set free. The actor was also wearing a pair of fancy shades and wore sliders under her feet. She also held a bottle of water and her phone together in her right hand. On her left hand, she wore her elastic band that was likely meant to tie her hair. Here are a few pictures of Malaika Arora as she got out her car to walk towards her gym.

Malaika Arora is currently working on two reality TV shows at the same time. The actor is the judge for the popular talent show, India's Got Talent, and is also the judge as well as the host for India's Next Top Model. The eighth season of India's Got Talent ended last year on December 29, 2018, and was won by magician Javed Khan. The fourth season of India's Next Top Model also ended in December of last year and was won by Urvi Shetty. As for films, Malaika last featured in the 2018 film Pataakha. She was the main dancer in the song Hello Hello.

