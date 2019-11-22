Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Flaunt The Latest Co-ords Trend

Co-ords are the latest fashion trend which requires one to wear similar shade outfit from head to toe. Of late, Bollywood actors are going all crazy behind the latest fashion trend, which is flooding shopping complexes and celebrity wardrobes across the globe. Bollywood divas are nowhere behind in following this fashion trend. Take a look at five Bollywood actors who slayed in co-ord outfits.

Five female actors who rocked co-ords outfits like a boss

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks simply stunning in uber-chic white outfit of hers. Deepika wore silver drop earrings to accessorise her look. She kept her makeup subtle with peach lips and black eyeliner. Deepika Padukone completed her overall look with loose beachy waves.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhat is amongst the most celebrated Bollywood actors, who has managed to make a special niche for themselves in a short period. The Raazi actor opted for a multi-coloured co-ord outfit, and she simply looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is currently riding high on success after her latest release, Houseful 4. She is always on point with her fashion game. In this post by her, she can be seen donning a classy embellished grey pantsuit. Kriti Sanon opted for bright yellow pumps and funky accessories to complete her overall look.

Rakulpreet Singh

The beauty queen looks ravishing in this pretty pink outfit. She wore it with black and white boots. Rakulpreet Singh wore pink lipstick and opted for open wavy hair.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of few Bollywood celebrities who has an impeccable sense of fashion. She's a fashionista who hardly goes wrong with her outfits. Malaika is looking beautiful in this sky blue satin outfit of hers.

