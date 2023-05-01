Malaika Arora Misses Beau Arjun Kapoor, Shares His Moody Photos From Europe Vacation

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently on a vacation in Europe. After spending some quality time together, away from the hustle and bustle of their celebrity lives in Mumbai, they are back home. Separately, the couple shared multiple pictures from their romantic getaway. Now, Malaika shared some more black-and-white pictures of beau Arjun, which she clicked. She also mentioned that she was missing him.

In the shared monochrome photos, Arjun could be seen wearing a hoodie jacket with a T-shirt. Along with the pictures, Malaika penned a sweet note for the Kuttey actor. She wrote in the caption, “Major missing … @arjunkapoor #showmeurface #myphotography.” See the post here.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's romantic vacation

Earlier, Arjun also shared a set of images from their Berlin baecation. The post featured solo pictures of him in a casual outfit. He also shared a selfie with Malaika Arora and solo pictures of her taking a nap on a flight. The carousel of pictures also had the couple’s mirror selfie from the lift and their couple pictures, amid the picturesque landscape of Berlin. Arjun shared the post with the caption, “Berlin with love (literally)." Malaika dropped a loving heart emoji in the comments section. Their social media PDA is loved by the fans and their romantic vacation gave netizens a chance to dote on them a bit more.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was seen in the reality show Moving In With Malaika, which streamed on OTT. In the show, she gave a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the cop thriller Kuttey and will next feature in Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. The film has wrapped up shooting and is billed to be a thriller.