Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Set Vacation Goals In Holiday Pictures From Berlin; See Pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently went on a romantic getaway to Europe. Arjun Kapoor has taken to his Instagram to share pictures from their time in Berlin. The actor has shared a series of pictures including some of his solo photos and a few pictures with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor dropped a photo haul from his romantic getaway to Berlin with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. In the post, the actor solo pictures of himself in a casual outfit. He also shared a selfie with Malaika Arora and solo pictures of her taking a nap on a flight.

The post also features the couple’s mirror selfie from the lift and their pictures behind the picturesque backdrop of Berlin. Arjun shared the post with the caption, “Berlin with love (literally)”. Malaika dropped a loving heart emoji in the comments section.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor vacation in Salzburg

Previously, the couple had also taken a romantic vacation in Salzburg, Austria. Malaika Arora shared a series of pictures from their cozy holiday. She captioned the post, “All warm n cozy that’s how I feel around you…… @arjunkapoor” In the photos, the couple posed closely.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's lift selfies

Earlier, both Malika and Arjun had shared photos taken in the mirror of the lift in Berlin. In the post, both Malaika and Arjun posed as they clicked a mirror selfie. They shared a series of pictures in different outfits from their long stay in Berlin.

In addition to their mirror selfies, Arjun also shared a sneak peek from their Berlin trip by posting pictures from their hotel, a restaurant and the iconic Berlin Wall. He also shared solo pictures from the trip that were clicked by his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. The pictures shared by the couple immediately went viral and their fans appreciated them for serving major couple goals.