Malaika Arora Opens Up About Battling Trolls, Says 'I Don’t Care And I Don’t Bother'

Malaika Arora is one of the most glamourous divas in Bollywood. Malaika Arora has, for several years, enticed the audiences with her scintillating dancing skills on tracks which also went on to be chartbusters. Apart from being a fitness and yoga icon, Malaika Arora is also quite active on social media.

But just like any other celeb, Malaika Arora also faces some unwanted trolling occasionally and in an earlier interview with an esteemed publication, the diva also spoke about it. Malaika Arora had revealed that trolling does not bother her at all. However, Malaika Arora had expressed her sadness on social media becoming a very negative space.

Malaika Arora spoke about social media trolls

However, Malaika Arora had added that she believes in spreading happiness and positivity instead, on her social media. Malaika Arora further added that she does not care about the trolls and that she does not bother. Malaika Arora also spoke on how it is the job of some people to give out their opinion and she cannot stop everyone. Malaika Arora also added that people will continue talking so she might as well let them.

Malaika Arora revealed about being a fitness and fashion inspiration

Malaika Arora spoke on this in the interview saying that it is quite a huge pressure for her when she is called a fashion or fitness inspiration. Malaika Arora added that she would always take this thing as a compliment. However, Malaika Arora added that there is a huge responsibility that comes with these tags.

She also revealed that she tries to live up to the expectations of the people whenever she is called an ‘inspiration’ so that the fans who follow her are not misguided or mislead. Malaika Arora also spoke on the modelling industry. She said that in recent times, the modelling industry has become much more professional and recognized.

