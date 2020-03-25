The Debate
Malaika Arora's No Makeup Looks On Instagram Highlight Her Natural Beauty

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora has proven time and again that she can pull off any look. Here are a few instances when she rocked the no makeup look. Read to know.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of the most influential stars in Bollywood. Her songs and her dancing capabilities have been appreciated and loved by the audience. Over the years, Malaika has distanced herself from films; however, she still remains active on social media. The actor is considered to be a fitness and yoga icon and her fans often follow in her footsteps to lead a healthy lifestyle. Besides that, she is also regarded as a fashion icon by many. Here are some of the instances when Malaika posted no makeup selfies on her social media handle.

Malaika Arora's photos where she proudly flaunted her natural beauty

A messy selfie

Malaika shared this picture just casually on her Instagram page. Her fans were surprised to notice that she was not sporting any makeup. They praised her for her confidence in the comments and even mentioned that she looks better without the makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Dining

While dining, Malaika clicked this picture and sent forth a message. The message was to promote and educate fans on what being a vegan is. Malaika Arora's photo without makeup was once again appreciated by fans for her confidence along with the message she was trying to put out through the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Promotions

While promoting a certain healthcare product, Malaika decided to go all-natural in an informative video shared by her. The actor spoke about the benefits of the product and how it has helped her personally. Fans appreciated her and even tagged her as the queen of no-makeup looks on her Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Morning selfie

One of the most famous no makeup selfies from Malaika Arora's Instagram was this post from 2019 during mid-September. The actor posed for a selfie as she had presumably just woken up. She expressed how excited she was that day as she would be performing live on stage. Fans wished her all the best and called her beautiful in the comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

 

First Published:
