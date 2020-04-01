The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Malaika Arora Brushes Up Her Culinary Skills By Making 'Besan Ke Laddoos'; Pics Inside

Bollywood News

Recently, it was Malaika Arora among other Bollywood celebrities who decided to test her culinary skills by cooking 'Besan ke Laddoos' in the kitchen. Read on.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
malaika arora

Celebs are trying to make the best of the days amid Coronavirus lockdown. Otherwise harrowed by a busy shooting schedule, they seem to be making the most of their time by taking up new hobbies or activities like cooking, cleaning, painting, gardening, reading, working out and much more.

Recently, it was the Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora, who turned chef and made besan ke laddoos in her kitchen. 

On Malaika Arora's Instagram story, the diva posted pictures of herself cooking besan ke laddoos in the kitchen. Adding a caption she wrote, "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat. All the perks of staying at home (sic)".

Malaika, who had till now impressed her fans with her online yoga sessions, seems to have won their hearts also with her culinary skills. 

malaika arora's videos coronavirus lockdown malaika arora's instagram

Image credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Also Read: Selena Gomez Takes Up Cooking During Quarantine; Shares A 'candid But Kinda Cheesy' Pic

malaika arora's videos coronavirus lockdown malaika arora's instagram

Image credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Also Read: Erica Fernandes Turns Chef During Lockown; Finds Cooking To Be 'therapeutic'

malaika arora's videos coronavirus lockdown malaika arora's instagram

Image credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Turns Hairstylist Amidst Lockdown, And First Client Is Hubby Virat Kohli

malaika arora's videos coronavirus lockdown malaika arora's instagram

Image credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Turns Pastry Chef, Bakes Her "fav" Buttercream & White Chocolate Cake

In another one of Malaika Arora's videos on Instagram, she revealed that she loved to cook for her family and friends. But with her busy schedule, she hardly gets time. But with the lockdown in the country, she thought of utilising this time to the best of her abilities. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Bakes Banana Muffins, Shares Recipe As A Part Of UNICEF's #UCANLEARN Drive

Other celebs who took up cooking during Coronavirus lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Turns Photographer For Her Furry Friends Amid Lockdown; See Pics Clicked By Her

Also Read: Abhay Deol Takes A Dig At The "privileged" Sitting At Home During Lockdown

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
FIRST COVID-19 CASE IN DHARAVI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR