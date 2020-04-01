Malaika Arora Brushes Up Her Culinary Skills By Making 'Besan Ke Laddoos'; Pics Inside

Celebs are trying to make the best of the days amid Coronavirus lockdown. Otherwise harrowed by a busy shooting schedule, they seem to be making the most of their time by taking up new hobbies or activities like cooking, cleaning, painting, gardening, reading, working out and much more.

Recently, it was the Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora, who turned chef and made besan ke laddoos in her kitchen.

On Malaika Arora's Instagram story, the diva posted pictures of herself cooking besan ke laddoos in the kitchen. Adding a caption she wrote, "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat. All the perks of staying at home (sic)".

Malaika, who had till now impressed her fans with her online yoga sessions, seems to have won their hearts also with her culinary skills.

In another one of Malaika Arora's videos on Instagram, she revealed that she loved to cook for her family and friends. But with her busy schedule, she hardly gets time. But with the lockdown in the country, she thought of utilising this time to the best of her abilities.

