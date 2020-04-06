Malaika Arora Opens Up About The Time When She Was ‘skin-shamed’ In The Industry

Malaika Arora is inevitably one of the most glamourous and stylish divas in Bollywood. Malaika Arora has established a strong foothold in Bollywood through sheer hard work and determination. Malaika Arora has also become an inspiration for many as she has, time and again, opened up about her struggling days and hardships in her earlier interviews, reportedly.

Malaika Arora revealed about the skin shaming she faced in the industry

It is not a hidden fact that the society is somewhere still obsessed with the ideal notion of a 'fair skin' and Malaika Arora had opened up about the skin-shaming she had faced in the industry in an earlier interview in the show, #NoFilterNeha. Malaika Arora revealed that she began her career in the industry when the categorization of the 'fair skin' and 'dark skin' was very much prevalent. Malaika Arora went on to say how she was put into the category of the dark skin and there was always some kind of bias attitude towards her.

Malaika Arora opened up about nasty trolls

Malaika Arora's honest revelation is truly hard-hitting but also teaches one to be confident in their own skin. Malaika Arora was also quipped in facing some brutal trolls often on social media. To this, she said that she does not care at all when it comes to such nasty trolls.

However, she added that she only feels bad for the people who talk or behave in such a manner. Malaika also stated that one has to be really 'messed up' in their head to sit and troll anybody. She also went on to say how she pities such people as they may have some really low self-esteem themselves to sit and degrade someone else. Malaika also said that trolls think that it is their birthright to troll someone just because they have a platform and that nobody can see them.

