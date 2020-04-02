Malaika Arora On Her Separation From Arbaaz: “Everyone Was Against It Initially”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan ended their marriage four years back in 2016. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan never really revealed the exact details of their separation, which led to fan speculation and several mean spirited rumours about their relationship. However, during the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor's talk show, What Women Want, Malaika Arora candidly opened up about her break up with Arbaaz Khan and revealed how her family reacted to their separation.

Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce from Arbaaz Khan

Speaking to Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora stated that everyone’s first response was "Don’t do it." No one would come up to her and ask her to go ahead and finalise the divorce. The first thing everyone told her was to think things through before coming to a final decision.

Malaika Arora then revealed that even the night before she got divorced, her family sat down with her and asked her if she was a hundred per cent sure about her decision. Malaika Arora added that their questions were well-intentioned, as they were people who worried and cared about her. However, Malaika Arora revealed that she got extra strength from her friends and family after they understood her point and supported her.

Malaika Arora then spoke about how the decision of divorcing Arbaaz Khan impacted her life. She revealed that it was a major decision and was never easy. She added that at the end of the day, someone had to be blamed. Malaika Arora claimed that someone had to point the finger as that was general human nature when it came to such things.

Malaika Arora then revealed that she and Arbaaz Khan weighed the pros and cons of the marriage. They prioritized their happiness over their marriage, as without happiness their marriage was doomed to fail anyway. Malaika Arora then stated that in the end, they mutually decided to go their separate ways, as two people making each other extremely unhappy would impact everyone else around them.

Malaika Arora also spoke about how she thought about her son, Arhaan, while deciding to divorce Arbaaz Khan. She stated that she would much rather see her child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that was completely disruptive. Malaika Arora even revealed that over time, her son was accepting of their divorce and even understood how it made them happier.

