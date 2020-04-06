Malaika Arora's Workout Session By The Poolside Is The #MondayMotivation Fans Need

Malaika Arora is one of the most influential personalities in Bollywood. The actor is always seen giving fans major fashion and fitness goals. Malaika Arora is often lauded by her fans for her fit body and her fashion choices. As per reports, the actor is also very conscious about her health and is also seen promoting health-related products.

Apart from that, Maliaka Arora is spotted outside her gym giving fans a glimpse of her gym avatar. But seems like the gym is not the only place that Malaika works out. Malaika Arora does not take a break from working out even while she’s on a holiday and the picture below stands proof.

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media is often seen posting several pictures and videos. Earlier last year, Malaika Arora went on a holiday to the Maldives on a sabbatical. And while the actor was indulging in some lovely time during the holiday Malaika Arora managed to keep some time out for her workout session. And this picture, Malaika Arora can be seen practising yoga by the poolside on a bright sunny day.

Along with the beautiful poolside picture that was shared by the actor, Malaika Arora went on to share tips with her fans recommending them to do yoga. She also told fans to workout every day and see the change. Check out Malaika Arora’s stunning workout picture by the poolside.

Seeing the picture uploaded by Malaika Arora, fans went on to compliment the actor for her dedication. One of her fans went on to call her “fab” to while the other said that she has “The hottest body in Bollywood”. Check out a few comments from fans who went on to compliment Malaika Arora.

