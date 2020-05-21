Malaika Arora Or Anushka Sharma: Who Sported Sheer Outfit Better?

In the world of fashion, celebrities often tend to get inspired by each other and that often results in some impressive faceoffs. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora who are equally stylish opted for a similar-looking sheer outfit looking every bit stunning as they gave it their twist. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma’s outfit that fans can take cues from.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma opted for a sheer white chiffon gown by Aadnevik. The ethereal off-shoulder dress had beautiful white lace on her arms. Even the torse of the dress had intricate lace details. The actor completed the look with a well-detailed belt and a thigh-high slit which she pulled off gracefully.

Anushka accessorised her outfit with several quirky rings. She also opted for a short wavy hairdo, kohled eyes, well-applied mascara, reddish-pink highlights, nude lips and high heels. Check out the post here.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, sported a similar-looking sheer white outfit from Aadnevik. The stunning sleeveless dress had scallops lace and sheer ruffles. The actor completed the look with pearly beads wrapped around her waist and a thigh-high slit which she pulled off elegantly.

Malaika chose to let her outfit stand out as she did not wear any accessories. She also opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied mascara, reddish highlights, bold lips and nude coloured high heels. Check out the post here.

Whether it's their red carpet looks or a glamourous photoshoot, these style icons seldom fail to kill with their outfits. Looking at the likes and comments on their respective post, it's safe to say that fans and fashion police are loving the outfit worn by the actors and seems like they are going to take cues from their amazing looks.

On the work front

Anushka Sharma is currently spending time with her husband, Virat Kohli at their Mumbai home due to the lockdown. The actor is quite active on social media and has been giving fans a glimpse of how they are spending their time at home.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is spending time at her Mumbai home as she is seen sharing several posts on social media. Seeing the post, it seems like Malaika Arora has been making the most of the lockdown as she indulges in some workouts, cooking, reading and much more as seen on her Instagram profile.

