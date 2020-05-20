Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Who Aced The Black And Gold Lehenga Better?

Besides the lavish gowns and intricate couture designs donned by the Bollywood divas, it is their fashionable lehenga that makes heads turn. Whether it's the elaborate lehenga or a bright floral lehenga set, no one can ace the classic lehengas better than the gorgeous celebrities. Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted wearing a similar lehenga and looked every bit stunning giving it their twist.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who is known as one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood, looked stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga. The actor’s ghagra came with intricate tea-stained antique gold embroidery along with a deep black textured khadi blouse and a matching sheer dupatta featuring golden accents.

Deepika Padukone accessorised the outfit with an emerald green earrings and an elaborate emerald choker necklace. She completed the look with nude lips, well-done brows, and a well-applied winged liner. Check out the pictures below.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, sported a gorgeous black and gold lehenga. Malaika opted for a shimmery crumpled gold ghagra along with a full sleeve black blouse. The actor accessorised the outfit with emerald dangler earrings, emerald rings and an elaborate emerald necklace. She also completed the look with kohled eyes, bold lips, reddish-pink highlights, and a sleek hairdo. Check out the pictures below. Check out the picture below.

Whether it's their airport looks or trendy Instagram post, these glam divas seldom fail to kill with their splendid outfits. Looking at their likes and comments on their post, it's fair to assume that fans and fashionistas are going to take cues from their amazing looks.

On the work front

Malaika Arora was recently seen judging the much-acclaimed reality show, Supermodel of the Year. The actor has currently been spending time at home as she is seen sharing several photos and videos on how she spends her day during the lockdown. Malaika Arora has been indulging in some workouts, cooking, reading and much more as seen on her Instagram handle.

While Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She has been spending time with her husband, Ranveer Singh in their Mumbai home. The actor often goes on to treat fans with some quirky posts on how she and Ranveer spend their day at home.

