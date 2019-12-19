Malaika Arora Recreates The Iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Step From Dil Se With Shaan, Watch

The recently-held Lokmat Most Stylish Award 2019 witnessed the who’s who of the Bollywood industry in their best attires. From Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon, many celebrities graced the occasion, donning their best outfits. Malaika Arora upped the glam quotient in a shimmery metallic off-white gown, accessorising the look with a pair of diamond earrings. Apart from being lauded for her on-point fashion game, the audience present also witnessed Malaika’s dancing skills on stage. Here are the details.

Malaika recreates her iconic step from the song

The audience present for the Lokmat Most Stylish Award were in for an entertainment bonanza, as they witnessed their favourite celebrities under one roof. From indulging fun interactive sessions to interesting award winners of the year, the audience had a ball at the event. However, what caught their attention was Malaika’s recreation of her iconic step the film, Dil Se. Seems like Malaika Arora slipped into nostalgia, as the fashion mogul recreated her iconic step along with the popular singer Shaan. The celebrity-duo were seen grooving to Malaika's one of the most successful song, Chaiyya Chaiyya on the stage. Take a look at the video:

What Malaika Arora wore for the event?

Considered as a style icon by many, Malaika Arora dazzled in an off-white ethnic outfit. Designed by Raghavendra Rathore, the semi-western outfit featured a short kurta with intricate floral embroidered patterns and skirt with multiple texturing. Take a look at Malaika's pictures from the event:

