Malaika Arora Says She Finds Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's Routine Boring In Live Video

Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora are among the most talked-about couples in Bollywood today. Their pictures on social media with each other never fail to give fans #CoupleGoals. They have also been spotted hand-in-hand on many occasions and fans cannot get enough of the couple.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Photos With Girlfriend Malaika Arora That You Must Check Out

Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor's routine 'boring'

Arjun Kapoor recently conducted a live session on his social media handle with his fans. However, his girlfriend, Malaika Arora made a special appearance as the actor was talking with his fans. She even passed witty comments when Arjun explained what his day during quarantine looks like.

Arjun Kapoor is currently quarantining inside his Mumbai house with his sister Anshula Kapoor. He revealed during the live session that he usually wakes up at around 9 am. He even added that like most of the people, even he lazes around the bed for an hour before getting up. Arjun Kapoor also mentioned how he usually skips breakfast and tries to work out before lunch.

ALSO READ | What Should Arjun Kapoor 'Stop Doing'? Malaika Arora Will Agree To This, He Says

While Arjun Kapoor was explaining all of this, his girlfriend, Malaika Arora joined the live session. She even took to the comment section to leave a few witty and sarcastic remarks. As Arjun Kapoor kept talking, Malaika Arora commented, “Very interesting” and “Accha” during the live session.

Check out Malaika Arora’s comments here:

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Offers A Helping Hand To Get A 'virtual Date' For Arjun Kapoor; See Pic

(Image Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for quite some time now. There have also been speculations about their wedding, which both of them have denied. Arjun Kapoor even went on to say that there are no such plans at the moment. However, he said that whenever he plans to do get married, he will let everyone know.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Dating Timeline Proves They've Come A Long Way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.