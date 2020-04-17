What Should Arjun Kapoor 'Stop Doing'? Malaika Arora Will Agree To This, He Says

Arjun Kapoor made a rather interesting revelation on Friday through his Instagram game filter 'What Should You Do Today'. Sharing a video of himself playing with the filter, the answer that popped was 'Stop Using your Phone'.

On the side, Arjun captioned it saying, 'I know one person who agrees with this' and tagged girlfriend Malaika Arora. Recently, Arjun Kapoor during an interaction with fans spoke about 'marriage'. There have been plenty of rumours and speculations about the two getting married in summer this year. Replying to one of the fans, Arjun had said, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now. Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Translation: Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?”

Arjun Kapoor was also asked about the thing that is special about his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. Arjun Kapoor said that when you love somebody, it is difficult to look at one special thing about them as it is the entirety that is special. He added that she is patient with him, which is necessary as he is not the easiest or simplest person to be with.

Arjun Kapoor is also trying to use his massive fan following to spread awareness about COVID-19. He recently shared a video online where he humbly requested pet parents to take care of their dogs. He shared this video after several pet owners abandoned their pets over Coronavirus rumours.

A humble appeal to all the pet parents 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xRGbBAlN26 — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 13, 2020

