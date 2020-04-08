Malaika Arora Offers A Helping Hand To Get A 'virtual Date' For Arjun Kapoor; See Pic

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have often made headlines with their cute banter and PDA on social media. Be it their vacation pictures or sneak peek into quarantine, they never fail to leave their fans in awe of them. Recently, Malaika Arora was all praises for Arjun Kapoor for his benevolent gesture of raising funds for COVID-19 relief.

Many of us are aware that Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor runs Fankind, an online platform that helps to raise funds for needy. The platform has joined hands with many Bollywood celebs. The donation platform gives a chance to fans to meet their favourite Bollywood celebrity by donating for a cause. After Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan, it was Arjun Kapoor's turn to join the list and raise funds by participating in the campaign. Recently, Arjun took to his social media and invited his fans to grab an opportunity to go on a virtual date with him.

It seems like the noble gesture of Arjun Kapoor turned into a proud moment for Malaika Arora. Taking to her Instagram story session, Malaika Arora shared a picture of him, in which the Gunday actor is seen holding a whiteboard that reads, 'You + Me on a Virtual Date! / To raise funds for the COVID-19 relief'. She also tagged Arjun along with Fankind and Give India, which is the largest online donation platform. Interestingly, Malaika shared the same post twice on her story session. Arjun's near and dear ones including BFF's Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif also shared the same post on their story session.

Check out Malaika's story below:

