Malaika Arora Shares Stunning Pictures From Her 'tropical Paradise', Akansha Ranjan Reacts

Malaika Arora on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures from her vacation in Goa. Wearing a stunning green co-ord, Malaika was seen wearing an ‘M’ pendant, posing next to some plants at sister Amrita Arora's vacation home. Malaika's friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented by dropping two kissing cats emojis.

Malaika and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor have been updating their fans with all the fun pictures from their holiday in Goa and will bring in the New Years' at Amrita and Shakeel Ladakh's beach house. He recently praised the beach house and wrote, “When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse."

Malaika Arora shared a pic a few hours ago where she can be seen hanging out in a swimming pool in her vacation-ready swimming costumes. She captioned her post mentioning she had a fun aqua workout session with Sarvesh, stating "What a fun aqua workout session with my partner! @malaikaaroraofficial Making our Christmas celebrations healthier, happier and merrier!" Sarvesh Shashi is actually Malaika's business partner and is the brains behind the Sarva yoga studio.

Sarvesh Shashi and his guru are credited as the main brains for SARVA. It is a wellness ecosystem that runs on the foundation of yoga. Shashi even launched an app that offers virtual yoga lessons. His company had originally raised over $10 million from investors from India as well as the globe.

The investors associated with SARVA include the high profile celebs and artists like Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush, Zumba® Fitness LLC, Pi capital's David Giampaolo, 24 Hour Fitness' Mark Mastrov, as well as former MTV executive Bill Roedy, amongst many others.

