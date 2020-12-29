Malaika Arora Poses With Business Partner Sarvesh After 'fun Aqua Workout Session'

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is spending her year-end celebrations in Goa with family and loved ones. She has been sharing many vacation vibes pics from her stay at sister Amrita Arora's beach house in Goa. She recently shared a post with her business partner Sarvesh Shashi hanging out in a swimming pool. Check out latest Malaika Arora's photos from her stay in Goa.

Malaika Arora poses near the pool with business partner Sarvesh

Malaika Arora shared a pic a few hours ago where she can be seen hanging out in a swimming pool in her vacation-ready swimming costumes. She captioned her post mentioning she had a fun aqua workout session with Sarvesh, stating "What a fun aqua workout session with my partner! @malaikaaroraofficial Making our Christmas celebrations healthier, happier and merrier!" Sarvesh Shashi is actually Malaika's business partner and is the brains behind the Sarva yoga studio.

Sarvesh Shashi and his guru are credited as the main brains for SARVA. It is a wellness ecosystem which runs on the foundation of yoga. Shashi even launched an app that offers virtual yoga lessons. His company had originally raised over $10 million from investors from India as well as the globe.

The investors associated with SARVA include the high profile celebs and artists like Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush, Zumba® Fitness LLC, Pi capital's David Giampaolo, 24 Hour Fitness' Mark Mastrov, as well as former MTV executive Bill Roedy, amongst many others.

She even shared another pic showing her swimming costume and toned figure a few hours ago. She captioned her post stating "Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquillity. Jus too stunning @shaklad @amuaroraofficial #labouroflove #goa" Check out Malaika Arora's Instagram post.

She is currently staying at Azara Beach house, which is a holiday home owned by Amrita Arora. Even Malaika's beau Arjun Kapoor was spotted sharing a pic from the same holiday home. Arjun shared a pic from his stay captioning his Instagram post as "When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse."

