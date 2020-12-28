Malaika Arora Shares A Morning Selfie From Goa With Nephew Azaan; Check Out

Actor Malaika Arora is vacationing in Goa with her family and has been sharing snippets from there on her Instagram feed. On December 28, 2020, she shared a picture with her nephew, Azaan. Take a look at the story and read on.

Malaika Arora’s morning with ‘Azu’

Malaika Arora has been in Goa with her parents, son Arhaan and sister Amruta Arora’s family. They are having a gala time at a beautiful beach property in the city as seen in pictures and Instagram stories shared by the actor. On December 28, 2020, she shared a selfie with nephew Azaan, Amruta Rao’s son.

In the selfie, she rested her head on Azaan’s shoulder and wrote atop it ‘Mornings with my Azu’ followed by a red heart. In stories, she shared a boomerang of her going in the pool and also a look of the lit-up beach house in the evening. Take a look at her Instagram stories here.

Malaika’s Christmas Post with Family

On Christmas 2020, Malaika shared a bunch of pictures with her family and wished fans and followers on the occasion. They were all dressed in red night suits along with the guys wearing Santa caps and the girls wearing reindeer headbands as they posed for the camera. Alongside this she wrote, “Merry Christmas .... I pray for love, peace, good health n a better tomorrow” followed by a read heart, hugs and praying hands emoji. The pictures also featured their dog wearing a red outfit and the kids posing with someone in a Santa Clause costume.

Later, on December 26, she shared a picture with sister Amrita Arora with water as their background. The two posed holding their glasses, with Malaika donning a bright yellow kaftan dress and Amrita wearing an orange sleeveless gown. Both had their sunglasses on and Malaika wrote for caption, “Sunshine duo“then tagged her sister followed by the hashtag #sunnydaysrhereagain.

