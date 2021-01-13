Malaika Arora Shares The Perfect Tuesday Positivity Via Winnie The Pooh; See Pic

Bollywood actor and dancer Malaika Arora is having a family time with her loved ones in Goa. The actor is spending her time relaxing and also spending time doing yoga and preaching about the same to her fans as well. A while ago, Malaika took to the Instagram story to share her positive motivation for this Tuesday. Take a look.

Malaika Arora's Instagram story for a positive Tuesday

Malaika Arora is a fan of comics as she had mentioned recently on her Instagram story. She shared her love for the character Suppandi. The actor-performer recently shared another post on her Instagram story with a quote by Winnie the Pooh to his friend Eeyore. In the quote, Pooh says "Life is short, live it. Love is rare, grab it. Anger is bad, dump it. Fear is awful, face it. Memories are sweet, cherish them." The quote is perfect for a morning positive motivation.



Image credits: Malaika Arora''s instagram story

Winnie-the-Pooh, whoo is also known as Pooh or Pooh Bear is a fictional teddy bear character, created by English author A. A. Milne and English illustrator E. H. Shepard. He has many friends including the piglet, Kanga, Roo, Owl, Rabbit, Eeyore, and Tigger. Eeyore is a glum, sarcastic and pessimistic donkey.

On January 12, 2021, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her favourite comic character, which is Suppandi in her Instagram story. Suppandi is a comic character appearing in Tinkle comics, who is a simple villager but is considered to be one of the most famous among the other characters in Tinkle. While sharing the picture, Malaika wrote in the caption, “My fav ‘#tinklecomics’ character. ‘#supandi’”. Malaika is an active Instagram user and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life.

A few days ago, Malaika also shared a picture with her girl gang including sister Amrita Arora and friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Mallika Bhatt. The pic showcased Malaika's girl gang having a great time around each other. While their coffee table was completely stocked up with food. Take a look.

