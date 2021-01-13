Ritviz Takes Down His Songs From Streaming Services; Says 'will Return Soon'

Ritviz Srivastava took to Instagram in order to notify his fans about the fact that his music has been taken down from all the streaming sites as he intends on making some changes to them. The Instagram story snippet below can see Ritviz conveying that his music will be available for streaming soon on the services that they have temporarily exited. The next post sees Ritviz saying that his music is still available on his YouTube channel as well as on popular music-sharing site Beemp3. The posts can be found below as well as on Ritviz's Instagram handle.

The Posts:

About Ritviz's songs:

Ritviz's songs are essentially a fusion of classical Indian tunes/melodies that have a contemporary twist added to them by the musician. The 24-year-old singer and record producer rose to fame as a result of his single "Udd Gaye" which debuted at 2017's Bacardi House Party Sessions, of which he was crowned the winner. The singer has since then crooned and produced tracks like Liggi, Sage, Barso and Thandi Hawa, amongst others.

About Ritviz:

The 24-year-old musician has been a part of the music industry since 2017, following his victory at the Bacardi House Party Sessions in 2017. As of this writing, the hits count for each of his musical outings is north of 20 million, which essentially means that he is an Internet music sensation.

Very recently, the artiste was seen starring in a mini-series that documented life in the lockdown. Ritviz's YouTube handle is followed by close to 2 million people. As far as future projects are concerned, Ritviz's latest set of songs had just made it to the streaming services, but they were taken down due to reasons best known to the relevant parties.

Ritviz songs download:

Ritviz's songs can be downloaded from Beemp3, the site that he can be seen mentioned in the post above. As far as the location of his other musical releases is concerned, his songs can be heard on the likes of Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, and the likes. Two of his most famous musical outings, Udd Gaye and Liggi can be heard below.

