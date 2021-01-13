Vaani Kapoor Shares Picture With Raashi Khanna, Calls The Latter Her 'weirder Half'

Vaani Kapoor recenlty gave a sneak peek into her fun and quality time with Raashi Khanna. On Jan 12, the former took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring south superstar, Raashi Khanna. Sharing the adorable picture on social media, Vaani Kapoor wrote, "My weirder half". Raashi Khanna was also spotted blowing kisses to Vaani Kapoor in the comment section. Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's Instagram post.

Vaani Kapoor calls Raashi Khanna her 'weirder half'

In the above embedded Instagram post, Vaani Kapoor shared a selfie picture with her weirder half, Raashi Khanna. The former was spotted looking stunning in a red sweatshirt. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Raashi Khanna wore a green quirky print top ensemble. While the south star clicked the lovely selfie, Vaani Kapoor posed making a heart from her hand. As seen in the caption, the Shuddh Desi Romance actor called Raashi Khanna her 'weirder half'.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Vaani Kapoor were quick to share their response in the comment section. Raashi Khanna also commented. She dropped kissing emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "looking very cute awesome love you maam", while another added, "My favs all the time". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Vaani Kapoor Instagram comment section

On November 30, 2020, Raashi Khanna celebrated her 30th birthday. Best friend Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post wishing the south actor. The former posted two throwback images with Raashi Khanna. In the first image, Vaani was seen pouting, while Raashi clicked their selfie pic. In the second one, the duo was spotted vacationing overseas. Vaani Kapoor also penned a beautiful birthday caption for Raashi. She wrote, "Happiest birthday my beautifulâ­ï¸ you are so so special .. mad crazy unconditional love for you ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ miss you !!". Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's Instagram post.

