Nargis Fakhri Has A Piece Of Advice For A Fun Jeep Safari Ride In Dubai; Check Out

On January 12, Nargis Fakhri took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her boyfriend Justin Santos. The actor was seen posing with Justin standing near a desert safari car. In one of the pictures, she is spotted sitting on the driver’s seat as she poses for the camera. Nargis Fakhri also shared a piece of advice to wear a sports bra while attempting jeep safari in Dubai.

Nargis Fakhri was seen donning a white jacket paired with black trousers. She completed the look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. On the other hand, Nargis Fakhri's boyfriend kept it casual in t-shirt and shorts. Fans in a huge number appreciated the actor's photos. Take a look at Nargis Fakhri’s photos.

Nargis Fakhri explores Dubai

Nargis Fakhri has been enjoying a long vacation in Dubai. The actor earlier posted a series of pictures where she shared different shots as she explored Dubai. In the pictures and videos, Nargis is seen enjoying a camel ride and also different events in the desert in Dubai. She posted the pictures with the caption, “It doesn’t matter where you are going. It’s who you have beside you”. Take a look at Nargis Fakhri's travel photos.

Nargis Fakhri enjoys playing tennis in Dubai

She took to her Instagram handle to share some fun moments with her fans. In the first picture, Nargis Fakhri can be seen in a stunning pair of sports attire with a beautiful pendant. She can also be seen holding a tennis racket in hand with a vibrant smile. In the next set of Nargis Fakhri’s photos, she posed with the tennis ball and racket and then added a few quirky boomerang videos.

In one of them, she can be seen going back and forth while hitting the ball and in the next, she can be seen throwing several balls to the ground and hitting them with her racket all at once. In Nargis Fakhri’s next video, she captured her beau and ridiculed her actions and called him a tennis pro. In Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram caption, she wrote how much she loves tennis, but doesn’t play much anymore. She added how much she enjoyed playing with her beau even though he was such a pro and took it easy on her. In the end, she also stated how the weather was just perfect.

