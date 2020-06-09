Malaika Arora Or Blake Lively: Who Aced The Neon Pantsuit?

Malaika Arora has a vast presence on social media. With around 11.2 Million followers, the actor and fitness motivator has managed to keep fans quite elated with her regular posts. Malaika Arora's photos showcase her great sense of fashion and beauty. The actor wore an outfit that was similar to an outfit worn by Blake Lively. When it comes to fashion and beauty, Lively is no less and has set some great trends. Listed below are pictures of Blake Lively and Malaika Arora donning a similar neon pantsuit look.

Who is acing the neon pantsuit look?

Malaika Arora has always experimented with her style. The fitness motivator has not only inspired fans with her yoga poses but also with her eclectic style. In the post above, Malaika Arora can be seen donning a neon green pantsuit. The neon green blazer looked great on her as her decolletage was on display. The actor enhanced her look with bold makeup and a signature high ponytail. She also added statement drop earrings to her look. Arora made her look even more quirky with a pair of pink pumps.

Malaika Arora's photos in the past have as well showcased her great sense in fashion. Other than her fashion posts, the actor has also charmed audiences with her recent cooking skills. Arora's social media account also brims with her posts on yoga and travel.

#BlakeLively was spotted in New York wearing a neon green suit paired with a knit top in the same tone, all from the #VersaceSS19 Men’s Collection.https://t.co/3RxPsl4NwR pic.twitter.com/0tb2H4KWUD — VERSACE (@Versace) August 18, 2018

In the post above, Blake Lively can be seen donning an all neon green ensemble. The actor wore a neon green body-hugging top along with a neon green blazer loosely hung on her shoulders. She paired it with matching neon green pants.

The rather daring outfit was smoothly pulled by the stunning actor. She gracefully added bold drop earrings to her look. She also enhanced her look with a cuff bracelet on one hand. Finally with a bold pink lipstick, Lively fearlessly posed for the cameras.

With a fan following of 27 Million on Instagram alone, it is safe to say, Lively dominates over the hearts of many fans. She has always remained fashionable and her style has been nothing other than bold and loud. Blake Lively has also entertained fans with not just her fashionable and drama-filled show, Gossip Girl but also her social media game. The actor has managed to attract fans with her quirky posts on fitness, fashion, travel, cooking, and more.

