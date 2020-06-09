Malaika Arora & Jasmine Tookes Slay In Exact Same Lacy Gown: Who Styled It Better?

Malaika Arora and Jasmine Tookes are two fashionistas who are hailed by fans for their exemplary sartorial choices. They never fail to make headlines when it comes to their trendy outfits. Both the celebs are known to give major fashion goals to their fans. Malaika Arora and Jasmine Tookes were previously seen donning similar gowns. Read on to know how both of them styled their looks:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opted for an Aadnevik gown for one of her photoshoots. The white gown donned by her features layers of frills and floral work done in white thread. The elegant body-hugging ensemble has a thigh-high slit which is showing off Malaika Arora’s gorgeous skin. The diva has kept her look simple yet elegant by accessorising it with statement heels. Nude makeup and red bold lips added charm to her look. Sleek hair left open completed this gorgeous look of Malaika Arora.

Jasmine Tookes

To attend one of the UNICEF events, Jasmine Tookes was spotted in the exact same Aadnevik gown back in the year 2018. Just like Malaika Arora’s outfit, even Jasmine Tookes’ lacy outfit featured frills and a thigh-high slit. The model accessorised her look with a diamond choker necklace, matching earrings and statement clutch. Jasmine Tookes’ hair was tied neatly with strands left open which gently caressed her cheeks. She opted for nude makeup and glossy lips to pull off this elegant look.

Professional front

On the work front, Malika Arora is currently one of the judges of India's Best Dancer. The reality dance show airs on Sony Entertainment Television Channel. The shooting of the show is on a standstill due to coronavirus. Along with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis judge the show. Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show.

The format of the show sees all the judges picking the top 12 contestants through additions that were held at different states of the country. These contestants have to give tough dance competition to each other to lift the trophy of the ultimate winner. On the other hand, Jasmine Tookes is a prominent model and Victoria Secret’s Angel. She debuted at No. 17 on Forbes’ World Highest Paid Models in the year 2016.

