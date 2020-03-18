The Debate
Malaika Arora & Naagin Actor Surbhi Jyoti's Sleek Hair Looks Are Impressive And A Must Try

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora and Surbhi Jyoti's sleek hair looks show how to style a sleek hairdo with utmost class. Pics inside

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

The sleek hair look allows one to look put together and classy. Many celebrities own this sleek hair look like a true boss. Here are the ways Bollywood fashion diva Malaika Arora and Naagin actor Surbhi Jyoti have opted for the look. Take a look at the ways how both the actors have donned their sleek hairstyle.

ALSO READ| Surbhi Jyoti's Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated For Sangeet And Mehendi Parties

Malaika Arora's photos showcase her sleek hair goals 

Malaika Arora's sleek hairstyle looks are all about donning some high branded fashion outfits. Each of Malaika's look shared here can serve as fashion goals to someone who is looking for  fashion. Many women who love fashion and seek inspiration on their outfits can take cues from these sleek and put together looks of Malaika. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora's Nude Crop Top & Leggings Cost Will Leave You Stunned

Surbhi Jyoti's photos with her sleek, shiny hair

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram game has been on point ever since her Insta debut. Surbhi Jyoti's latest Instagram posts are all about sporting perfect fringes and a sleek hairdo. Take a look at all these pics of the Naagin actor to take cues on how to style hair in a sleek manner when you are already donning fringes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

ALSO READ| Surbhi Jyoti's Stunning Earring Collection You Must Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares Her Version Of 'love' In The Times Of Coronavirus; Courtesy Arhaan

 

 

First Published:
