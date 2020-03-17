Malaika Arora's Nude Crop Top & Leggings Cost Will Leave You Stunned

Malaika Arora has been time and again lauded for her several public appearances and on-point red carpet looks. The actor has managed to make a mark on the fashion industry with her strong fashion game. Famous for being fastidious about her workouts regimes, Malaika Arora has a gym wardrobe filled with a variety of bookmark-worthy outfits. Recently, Malaika Arora shared several pictures of her latest outfit on her social media platforms, which proves that the actor is a true blue fashionista. However, the cost of the outfit will leave you stunned.

Malaika Arora seemingly manages to keep her best fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house, as the actor has time and again been lauded for her sartorial choices. From wearing modest neutral-toned leggings to a one-shoulder sports bra in a daring shade, Malaika Arora has time and again proved to be a fashion icon.

Recently, the actor stepped out in the city in yet another stand-out gym ensemble. While fashion enthusiasts across the world went gaga over the outfit, some fans wondered about its cost. As mentioned by a leading daily, the crop top worn by the actor is available for £ 55, which sums upto Rs. 5,005.05, while the tights cost somewhere around, Rs. 9,926.23. So the total cost will be around Rs. 14, 931.28.

As seen in the pictures shared by Malaika, the actor can be seen in a nude cropped tank top, which was well-complemented with matching, snug tights featuring geometric detailing. Malaika also sported nude-coloured separates, which are part of the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection and were well-accentuated with stripe details in a darker shade of beige.

Malaika's other gym looks:

