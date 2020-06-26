Malaika Arora Wishes Beau Arjun Kapoor On His 35th Birthday, Calls Him 'sunshine'

Malaika Arora shared a candid picture of birthday boy Arjun Kapoor as he turned 35 on Friday and wished him through her Instagram story update. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday my sunshine" and tagged the Ishaqzaade actor. She also shared a group photo featuring Arjun Kapoor and her friend Samyukta Nair and wrote, "Bday twins" in the caption.

Have a look:

As the actor turns 35 on Friday, many of his fans and followers on social media have poured their love and wishes for him. However, a birthday wish from his lady love Malaika Arora is surely something special for Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been away from each other ever since the nationwide lockdown has been announced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating, post the latter's breakup with ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. After playing hide-and-seek for a brief period, the duo finally confirmed their relationship by posting pictures on social media. Amid the lockdown, both actors have been actively updating their social media accounts by sharing their daily activities with their fans as well as some informative posts about health and fitness.

As the actor turned 35, his younger sister Anshula Kapoor has penned a special heartfelt note for him and shared it along with an adorable throwback photo. She wished her 'most favourite human' through the sweetest words as she said, "YOU are my home.".

She wrote, "Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline..."

