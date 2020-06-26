Anshula Kapoor Pens Sweetest Note On Bro Arjun Kapoor's Birthday, Says 'you're My Home'

Arjun Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is the object of their affection on Friday as he celebrates his 35th birthday. Apart from their best wishes, his younger sister Anshula Kapoor has penned a special heartfelt note for him and shared it along with an adorable throwback photo. She wished her 'most favourite human' through the sweetest words as she said, "YOU are my home.".

She wrote, "Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me."

Arjun Kapoor has often expressed his bereavement for his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, who succumbed to cancer a few weeks ahead of her son's debut in the film industry with Ishaqzaade. Anshula also spoke about how Arjun has always been by her side and never let her feel the absence of a mother. She wrote, "You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her.".

She added, "You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved. You’re the reason I’ve never felt like I’m alone. You’re that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favourite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever ❤️♾"

Have a look

